LeTourneau athletes earn academic honors Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

NEW ORLEANS — LeTourneau women’s track and field junior Victoria Wilson and men’s track and field sophomore Calvin Mason earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Athlete honors while both programs garnered All-Academic Team selections for 2024-25, announced the organization.

The men’s and women’s teams earned All-Academic Team honors together for a fifth straight year. It is the sixth consecutive year the women’s program has collected the award.

The women’s team compiled a 3.60 team GPA — the highest for the program over the last six seasons — and the men had a team GPA of 3.24. To be considered an All-Academic Team, programs must have compiled a cumulative GPA of at least 3.10 on a 4.0 scale.

The men’s team had 14 named to SCAC Academic Honor Roll, while the women totaled 12 selections.

Wilson collected her second career USTFCCCA All-Academic honor, while it is the first career accolade for Mason. To earn the honor, athletes must have a 3.30 GPA or better and finish the season among the top 50 individuals as ranked on TFRRS. In addition, any athletes not among the top 50, but who participated at the indoor or outdoor national championships, are eligible.

A junior from McKinney, Wilson set multiple program records during the 2024-25 season. She broke her own program record in the heptathlon with 4,338 points at the Franson Last Chance meet that put her 37th nationally and seventh in the region. Wilson set two more outdoor program records in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump on the year. She was also part of the indoor DMR team that set a program record.

Mason, a sophomore from New London (West Rusk) collects his first CSC Academic All-District nod. The sophomore had a record-breaking season and earned three USTFCCCA All-Region honors. Mason ranked first in the West region and 39th nationally in the shot put event. His top mark of the season came at the SCAC Championships with a distance of 15.95 meters (52’4) as he became the first YellowJacket to win a SCAC individual title. The mark was a program record as he broke the record multiple times throughout the season.

Mason was a three-time All-SCAC performer this season. He earned first in the shot put, second in the hammer, and third in the discus. Mason set program records in all three events during the outdoor season.

VOLLEYBALL

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2024-25 LeTourneau volleyball team was recognized as an AVCA Team Academic Award recipient, announced the organization on Monday.

It is the seventh time since 2016 that LeTourneau has earned the honor, and the third straight year.

Under head coach Alison Williams, the YellowJackets garnered the award and posted 3.61 team GPA in the spring after a 3.48 mark during the fall semester. Fourteen of the team’s members earned ASC Academic All-Conference and four players (Allison Smith, Kaci Monk, Grace Talkington, Nora Lockhart) earned CSC Academic All-District accolades.

The Team Academic Award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

LeTourneau opens the 2025 season on Aug. 29 at the Jenny McDowell Invitational in Atlanta, Ga.