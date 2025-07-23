Get up close with canines, head to the theater and more this weekend in East Texas Published 10:30 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

A Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Pacman takes a leap during the dock diving competition in July 2022 at the Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion. (Les Hassell/News-Journal File Photo)

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.

Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 25-27, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd. Admission is free.

Tyler Kennel Club Dog Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 25 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 26 and 27, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Admission is free.

SouthCentral Mobile Dock Dog Dock Diving competitions, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 25-27, Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion, 100 Grand Blvd. Admission is free.

Chemistry Roadshow with Dr. Jim Pennington, 9 a.m. July 25, Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St. Pennington will bring his “high-energy” science show with “explosions, color-changing potions and science that wows.” Admission is free.

Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 26, corner of High and Cotton streets, downtown Longview. The market, a project of Preservation Longview, provides residents and visitors the opportunity to buy locally grown produce and other products directly from farmers and other merchants. Admission is free.

Back-to-School Bash hosted by Christus Good Shepherd Health System, 9 to 11 a.m. July 26, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, Longview. Backpack giveaway, complimentary food trucks, games, education activities and more. Admission is free.

“Mary Poppins,” 7 p.m. July 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. July 26 and 27, ArtsView Children’s Theater, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets are $15 at artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/

Treasures on Canvas exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 26 and 27, Goodman-LeGrand Museum, 624 North Broadway Ave., Tyler. Third annual exhibition features artwork inspired by the house and grounds at the museum. Admission is free. Information: Debbie Isham at (903) 531-1286 or email at disham@tylertexas.com.

“9 to 5 The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. July 25 and 26 and 2:30 p.m. July 27, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mr2b3229 .

Rose City Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon July 26, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Vendors selling produce, plants, proteins, herbal apothecary, goat milk products, baked goods and more. Pets are welcome. Admission is free.