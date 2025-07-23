Fun, foam and food: Party wraps up Longview Public Library Summer Reading Club
Published 10:35 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Honey Small dances with her nephew Hudson Jackson, 6, at the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club End of Summer Party Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Broughton Park. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Children play on the spalsh pad and a in foam pit at the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club End of Summer Party Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Broughton Park. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Joel Wallace and hisdaughter Jovie, 1, play in a foam pit at the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club End of Summer Party Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Broughton Park. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Lincoln Levingston, 3, climbs on playground equipment during the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club End of Summer Party Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Broughton Park. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Kimberly Holman with the Longview Fire Dept. cheers as Colton Beard, 6, learns to use a fire hose during the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club End of Summer Party Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Broughton Park. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Attendees enjoy hotdogs and other snacks at the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club End of Summer Party Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Broughton Park. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Children play on the playgorund during the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club End of Summer Party Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Broughton Park. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Kimberly Holman with the Longview Fire Dept. cheers as Levi Pineda, 5, learns to use a fire hose during the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club End of Summer Party Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Broughton Park. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Attendees race to get in on the fun at the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club End of Summer Party Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Broughton Park. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Kimberley Holman with the Longview Fire Dept. helps Levi Pineda, 5, learn to use a fire hose during the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club End of Summer Party Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Broughton Park. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
The Longview Public Library ended its Summer Reading Club on Wednesday with its End of Summer Party at Broughton Park.
Children ate snacks, played in a foam pit and received free school supplies at the event.
The last day to redeem Summer Reading Club prizes is July 30.
For information, go to facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary/ .