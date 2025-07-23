Fun, foam and food: Party wraps up Longview Public Library Summer Reading Club

Published 10:35 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By From staff reports

Honey Small dances with her nephew Hudson Jackson, 6, at the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club End of Summer Party Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Broughton Park. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

The Longview Public Library ended its Summer Reading Club on Wednesday with its End of Summer Party at Broughton Park.

Children ate snacks, played in a foam pit and received free school supplies at the event.

The last day to redeem Summer Reading Club prizes is July 30.

For information, go to facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary/ .

 

