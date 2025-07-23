ET Camps Digest Published 2:44 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

GENERAL

CHRISTIAN HERITAGE: Christian Heritage Classical School’s Camp of Champs for all incoming grade 9-12 male and female athletes will begin in June. Camp runs July 21-24 from 9-10:30 a.m. each day. Camps will focus on strength, speed, agility and conditioning.

For information: ggaston@chcslongview.com.

FOOTBALL

PINE TREE: Camp is July 28-30 from 5-7:30 p.m. for students entering grades K-9. For information: pinetreeathletics.com.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Tiger Youth Football Camp is set for 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 7-8 at Sam Parker Field.

Cost for the camp is $40, and the camp is for grades K-8.

For information: mbass@mpisd.net.

SABINE: Camp is set for July 28-30 for grades 1-9 at James Bamberg Stadium. For information: cgilbert@sabineisd.org

SOFTBALL

SPRING HILL: Camp is July 29-30 for students entering grades 3-5 (5-7 p.m.) and 6-9 (7-9 p.m. Camp will be held at Lady Panther Field, and cost is $50.

For information: shpanthers.com or (903) 323-7716.

KILGORE COLLEGE: The KC Softball Youth Skills Camps are set for 10 a.m.-noon July 25-26 at The Ballpark at KC Commons in Kilgore. Cost is $50 and camp is for students in grades 1-7 (grade they will be entering Fall of 2025). For information: https://www.kcrangernation.com/landing/index

LETOURNEAU: Prospect Camp is set for July 25 for grades 9-12. For information: https://letuathletics.com/news/2023/5/23/camps.aspx