Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Charles Augustus Narramore was born on March 7, 1928 and passed away on July 20, 2025. Visitation will be held at Croley Funeral Home in Diana, Texas, on July 24, 2025, from 6-8PM. A funeral service will take place at Smyrna Methodist Church on July 25, 2025, at 10:00 AM. Interment following the service at Smyrna Cemetery.