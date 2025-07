Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Carolyn Betty Woodman was born July 20, 1945 and passed away on July 16, 2025. Funeral services for Carolyn will be held on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Gilmer. Visitation will begin at 8:30 am prior to the funeral.