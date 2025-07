Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Funeral services for Bro. Charles Russell, 96, of Linden, were 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at Pinecrest Baptist Church. Burial followed at Linden Cemetery, under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. Full obituary/guestbook at www.reeder-davis.com