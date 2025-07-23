Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Funeral service for Mrs. Bertha “Bert” Low, of Henderson will be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 3:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Henderson, Texas. All are welcome to the visitation which will proceed the service from 2-3 PM in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bert’s memory to the charity or organization of your choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com