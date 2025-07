WNBA Standings

Team W L GB

Lynx 21 4 –

Liberty 16 6 3.5

Mercury 15 7 4.5

Storm 14 10 6.5

Dream 13 10 7

Aces 12 11 8

Fever 12 12 8.5

Mystics 11 12 9

Valkyries 10 12 9.5

Sparks 9 14 11

Sky 7 16 13

Wings 7 17 13.5

Sun 3 19 16.5

Thursday, July 24

Sparks at Sun, 6 p.m.

Aces at Fever, 6 p.m.

Storm at Sky, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 25

Mercury at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.

Aces at Lynx, 6:30 p.m.

Wings at Valkyries, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

Sparks at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Storm at Mystics, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 27

Valkyries at Sun, noon

Fever at Sky, 2 p.m.

Aces at Wings, 3 p.m.

Mercury at Mystics, 5 p.m.

Dream at Lynx, 6 p.m.