Union Grove ISD board accepts superintendent’s resignation amid visual recording investigation Published 11:00 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

GLADEWATER – Union Grove ISD trustees accepted the resignation of Superintendent Kelly Moore during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Moore resigned amid controversy regarding an incident in the spring in which a student recorded another student in a school bathroom stall. The student who was the subject of the video later held a gun to his head and threatened to commit suicide.

Although Moore received information May 15 about the student holding the gun to his head, she didn’t report the matter to law enforcement until June 11, prompting criticism from parents and community members.

Why Moore didn’t immediately report the incident is unclear. Board members have said they cannot comment on the matter based on the advice of an attorney, and Moore was not at Tuesday’s meeting.

In early July, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation of the invasive visual recording incident and another investigation of Moore for “failure to report” the situation to law enforcement.

During Tuesday’s meeting at the Union Grove ISD Lion Center, parents and board members said Moore is a dedicated leader with a passion for helping the district’s students. Trustee Tim Bower said the district’s students have been negatively affected by the ordeal – namely by hateful social media comments regarding students, faculty, staff and board members.

“There’s been no winners in this — no winners in this chaos,” he said. “All of our kids have been affected by the ugliness and nastiness that’s been on social media.”

Board President Jody Day read Moore’s resignation letter. In her letter, Moore said working in the district has been an “incredible blessing.”

Moore wrote: “This decision is one I believe is the best for my family and also for the district as it allows the focus to return fully on what matters most, and that’s our students. Now more than ever, it’s important for the community to come together and support the school board, the staff and the students as a new school year begins.”

Day told board members and the audience: “We’ve lost a strong, passionate leader who loved our students and staff deeply. That hurts, and it’s OK to say that out loud, but I also want to tell you what else that this situation has done. It has united this board with renewed strength and purpose. It has deepened our commitment to every child, every teacher, every staff member in Union Grove ISD.”

Kenneth Travis, the father of the boy who recorded the video of another student in the bathroom, said Moore was a good leader who was fair and objective.

“She didn’t resign because she was guilty of something. She resigned because she had the courage to put the needs of the school above her own, even while knowing she had done nothing wrong,” Travis said. “That’s not weakness. That’s leadership. And I’ll stand by Mrs. Moore because I know the truth.”

Wes Pullen, whose son was the subject of the bathroom video, said earlier that he wanted Moore to hold herself accountable, but he hates that she would resign.

“I still think that she’s a good person, but at the end of the day, she made a mistake, and she handled it wrong,” he said Friday after learning the board called a special meeting to consider Moore’s resignation. “I haven’t gotten any kind of action until this went public, and I wish it wouldn’t have had to go that far.”

Pullen said he hopes district leaders will report questionable incidents to law enforcement in the future.

Day said the situation has been painful for the district and that board members haven’t engaged with hateful comments and accusations made on social media.

“To those who have chosen to criticize, to accuse, to cast doubts on our character, for those who have called us names, questioned our faith and accused us of hiding the truth, I want to say something to you that you may not expect: Thank you,” Day said. “I say that sincerely from the deepest part of my heart, thank you, because what you intended to divide has actually brought us closer together.

Day said trustees will support staff and students with a renewed focus.

“This moment will not define us, but what we do next, it will define us,” he said. “I promise you this: We will commit to rise. We will commit to work, and we’ll commit to lead for the betterment of Union Grove ISD and the Union Grove community.”

The board voted to make former superintendent Brian Gray the interim superintendent. Gray served as the district’s chief from 2007 to 2018.