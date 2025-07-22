SUMMER SWING: Ark-La-Tex junior golf tour stops at Wood Hollow Published 11:27 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

With the summer schedule winding down, the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop at Wood Hollow Golf Course on Monday for an adult/youth event.

Age division winners Monday included Ryan Weaver and Mike Weaver of Hallsville (63, coed 7-9), Ryder Adkinson and Riley Adkinson of Gilmer (66, boys 10-11), Luke Maldonado and Steve Maldonado of Gilmer (60, boys 12-13), Presley Murphy and Chase Fisher of Longview (66, girls 14-15), Noah Purcell and Garland Underwood of Longview (65, boys 14-15), Taydem Barker and Leven Barker of Tatum (74, girls 16-up) and Maddox Duenas and Jake Duenas of New Boston (62, boys 16-up).

Earning runner-up finishes were James Stewart and Will Stewart of Longview (72, coed 7-9), Cameron Thomas and Christopher Thomas of Atlanta (75, boys 10-11), Kyle Weaver and Brad Weaver of Hallsville (60, boys 12-13), Kylee Fernandez and JJ Fernandez of Hallsville (75, girls 14-15), Bryce Smith and Ricky Morris of Henderson (65, boys 14-15), KakiJo Pharr and Andrew Pharr of Gladewater (75, girls 16-up) and Luke Gibbons and Trae Chambers of Jefferson (62, boys 16-up).

Finishing third were Jace Talley and Derek Tuel of Longview (74, coed 7-9), Harrison Anderson and Thomas Anderson of Kilgore (86, boys 10-11), Kyler Lambright and Rick Lambright of Longview (67, boys 12-13), Margeaux McDonald and Chris McDonald of Hallsville (75, girls 14-15), Griffin DeHoyos and Carlos DeJohos of Gladewater (67, boys 14-15) and Brody Callens and Jay Callens of White Oak (66, boys 16-up).

Remaining tournaments for the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour are Monday, July 28 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (end of summer skills challenge) and Monday, Aug. 4 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview (Tournament of Champions).

To qualify for the Tournament of Champions, players must play in three or more tournaments or earn a medal in at least one tournament.

All events will have an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

For information: Visit the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour’s Facebook page or email: atgcgolf@gmail.com.