Spring Hill, Gilmer students collect items for Texas Hill Country flood relief Published 10:00 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Students from Spring Hill and Gilmer ISDs have collected more than 1,000 items to donate to people affected by flooding in the Texas Hill Country.

Members of the student councils at Spring Hill and Gilmer collected non-perishable food, water, hygiene products and clothing as part of flood recovery efforts, said Mechelle Graham, student council sponsor at Gilmer ISD.

Students, families and residents of Gilmer and Longview donated to the effort. Collection sites were set up in both communities.

“What started as a simple conversation quickly turned into a mission to help,” Graham said in an email. “This wasn’t about schools — it was about humanity. We’re proud to be a part of a community that shows up for others.”

“I’m just so thankful for our students and the community for showing up,” said Susan Curtis, Spring Hill student council sponsor. “The way everyone came together to support a cause bigger than ourselves — it was truly moving.”

Carmela Davis, owner of Carmela Davis CPA, offered to transport the items to Kerr County for free.

People seeking to help flood victims can donate financially to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country by visiting www.communityfoundation.net/.