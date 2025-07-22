City of Longview finishing ‘chip seal’ work on 30 roads Published 10:01 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The city of Longview expects to complete “chip seal operations” this week on sections of more than 30 roads throughout the city. (Longview News-Journal File Photo)

The city of Longview expects to complete “chip seal operations” this week on sections of more than 30 roads throughout the city.

Chip seal involves covering the road surface with a layer of liquid asphalt followed by a layer of crushed rock or stone. That creates a new surface that protects that road.

The work began Tuesday and is expected to last about four or five days throughout the city. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling in areas receiving the chip seal application.

Momentary lane closures are expected that will last about five minutes. Residents directly affected by the chip seal operations will receive flyers containing additional information including the proposed timeframe that work will occur on each street.

The city of Longview awarded a $924,176 contract for the work to Clark Construction of Texas, which is in Victoria.

For a list of streets where work is being performed, go to tinyurl.com/longviewchipseal .

For questions, call Zack Shaner at (903) 237-1321.