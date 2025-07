Published 11:35 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

MLB STANDINGS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East

Team W L GB

Blue Jays 59 41 –

Yankees 55 45 4

Red Sox 54 48 6

Rays 52 49 7.5

Orioles 44 55 14.5

CENTRAL

Team W L GB

Tigers 60 41 –

Guardians 49 50 10

Royals 49 52 11

Twins 48 52 11.5

White Sox 36 65 24

WEST

Team W L GB

Astros 58 42 –

Mariners 53 47 5

Rangers 51 50 7.5

Angels 49 51 9

Athletics 42 60 17

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East

Team W L GB

Phillies 57 43 –

Mets 57 44 .5

Marlins 46 53 10.5

Braves 44 55 12.5

Nationals 40 60 17

Central

Team W L GB

Brewers 60 40 –

Cubs 59 41 1

Cardinals 52 49 8.5

Reds 52 49 8.5

Pirates 40 61 20.5

West

Team W L GB

Dodgers 59 42 –

Padres 55 45 3.5

Giants 52 49 7

Diamondbacks 50 51 9

Rockies 24 76 34.5

Wednesday, July 23

Reds at Nationals, 11:05 a.m.

Padres at Marlins, 11:10 a.m.

Giants at Braves, 11:15 a.m.

Tigers at Pirates, 11:35 a.m.

Angels at Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Royals at Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cardinals at Rockies, 2:!0 p.m.

Astros at DBacks, 2:40 p.m.

Brewers at Mariners, 2:40 p.m.

Twins at Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Orioles at Guardians, 5:40 p.m.

Red Sox at Phillies, 6:05 p.m.

Yankees at Blue Jays, 6:07 p.m.

White Sox at Rays, 6:35 p.m.

Athletics at Rangers, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 24

Orioles at Guardians, 12:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Tigers, 5:40 p.m.

Padres at Cardinals, 6:45 p.m.

Athletics at Astros, 7:10 p.m.

Mariners at Angels, 8:38 p.m.