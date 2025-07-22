VeraBank initiative aims to support Central Texas flood relief Published 10:00 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

In the wake of devastating floods that swept through Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend, VeraBank has announced a financial initiative to support recovery efforts in the hardest-hit communities.

The bank has launched its Flood Recovery Matching Gift Campaign to support two nonprofit organizations: the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund via the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, and WilCo Cares Flood Relief Fund through the Central Texas Community Foundation.

With the goal of doubling the impact of contributions, VeraBank will match donations made to each fund dollar-for-dollar up to $75,000 through Aug. 1. In addition, the bank is making direct donations of $75,000 to each fund, bringing the potential for total contribution to $450,000.

For CEO Brad Tidwell, it’s about Texans helping Texans.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by the recent floods in the Texas Hill Country,” said Tidwell, “and through our Flood Recovery Matching Gift Campaign, we aim to amplify the support available. By working together, we can help families and businesses rebuild and recover.”

Donors can choose which fund to support and VeraBank will match their contributions accordingly. Donations can be made at www.verabank.com/texas-flood-relief.

Founded in 1930, VeraBank is a privately owned community bank with headquarters in Henderson and branches in East, Central and Southeast Texas.