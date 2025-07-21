Rhinos thump TimberHogs, 13-6 Published 12:07 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

TEXARKANA – The Texarkana Rhinos built a big lead early and held on late for a 13-6 Mid-America League win over the Piney Woods TimberHogs on Sunday.

The TimberHogs drop to 13-33 with the loss while the Rhinos improve to 16-30 with the win.

Elijah Selby and Cooper Markle combined for seven hits and nine RBI to lead the way for Texarkana, which led 6-1 after four innings before the TimberHogs stormed back with a four-run fifth to make it a 6-5 contest.

Texarkana then scored three in the sixth and four in the seventh on the way to the win.

Selby went 4 for 5 and Markle finished 3 for 5 to pace Texarkana’s 16-hit attack. Collin Severson, Ben Elder and Chase Pockrus all had two hits, with Pockrus driving in two runs and Elder and Aiden Otano adding RBI for the Rhinos.

Dalton Graham worked the first 4.2 innings on the mound for Texarkana and earned the pitching win. He struck out four, walked one and surrendered four earned runs on seven hits.

Jose Acuna doubled, singled and drove in three runs in the loss for the TimberHogs. Jared Henchek added two hits and two RBI, and Kahle Good, Nick Chavez, Garrett Sheffield and Austin O’Malley chipped in with singles.

Jaxson Edwards took the pitching loss, striking out four and allowing five earned runs on 11 hits over five innings. Gerardo Medina struck out one, walked two and surrendered five earned runs on three hits in 1.1 innings, and Ubaldo Romo fanned two, walked three and allowed two earned runs on two hits in 1.2 frames.

PineyWoods has 14 games remaining on the schedule – eight on the road and six at home.

The TimberHogs will host Sherman at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at White Oak’s City Park, and then visit Sherman for games on Wednesday and Thursday, visit Texarkana for three games, visit Sherman on July 29 and visit Abilene on July 30 for two games before closing out the season at home with two games against Texarkana on July 31 and single games against Texarkana on Aug. 1, 2 and 3.