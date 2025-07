Mid-America League Published 12:03 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

MID-AMERICA LEAGUE

BASEBALL STANDINGS

Team Record

Joplin 34 13

Abilene 33 13

Sherman 27 23

Fort Smith 18 29

Texarkana 16 30

Piney Woods 13 33

(Tuesday-Thursday games at 7 p.m.; Sunday games at 6 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 22

Sherman at TimberHogs

Wednesday, July 23

TimberHogs at Sherman

Thursday, July 24

TimberHogs at Sherman

Friday, July 25

TimberHogs at Texarkana

Saturday, July 26

TimberHogs at Texarkana

Sunday, July 27

TimberHogs at Texarkana

Tuesday, July 29

TimberHogs at Sherman

Wednesday, July 30

TimberHogs at Abilene (2)

Thursday, July 31

Texarkana at TimberHogs (2)

Friday, August 1

Texarkana at TimberHogs

Saturday, August 2

Texarkana at TimberHogs

Sunday, August 3

Texarkana at TimberHogs

(Mid America League semifinals are set for August 5-6 and the championship series is set for Aug. 7-9, with seeding and locations to be determined)