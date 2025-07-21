McClellan: Recipes from the strike dinner Published 10:08 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Barbara McClellan

This is one of the weeks of the year when I have the most opposing, opposite thoughts – the good and the bad, the bitter and sweet, the sad and happy. These thoughts hang over me all this and part of the week after.

If you have been “reading me” or know me otherwise for very long, you know that I delight in, and almost live, for the annual Texas Shakespeare Festival in Kilgore. In my opinion, we have never had a stronger company of actors and technical crew than this year. Though my friends say that I say this same thing every year, this year really has been a winning experience.

Many performances were sold out with a waiting list for any cancellations. The positive thing about this week is that we have all four performances one more time this weekend. The negative is that this is the closing weekend. You can try for tickets, but as of now, I think there are few available.

Something else we TSF Guild members look forward to is the “strike dinner,” which we prepare for the entire cast and crew. If you have ever been involved in any theater production at any level, you know the word strike has a totally different meaning than in the working world.

To strike a set means totally removing any vestige of the show. The sets, the floors, the costumes, props, makeup, wigs, everything must be put away, given away or thrown away. All theater company members participate in this – from the leading actors to the person who cleans and sweeps the stage. Everyone is important in bringing the show to life, and everyone puts it away.

We who are supporters and audience members love getting to talk to our favorite people who are involved in the shows and to find out what their next project is, and we want to hear how they enjoyed their six weeks in hot, humid, but happy East Texas.

We hear almost without exception that they love coming here because of the hospitality they are shown.

One of the chairpersons of the guild gives us a choice of what to bring, usually assignment by last name – for example, “A-N” is responsible for desserts, etc. I am usually in the salad group, so here’s the one I am bringing this year. It came from Paula Deen, via Jeff Richardson, my musical, culinary, “Jack of all trades, son.

Corn Salad with Fritos

2 cans (15 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup chopped bell pepper (green, yellow or red)

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1 bag (10 1/2 ounces) chili cheese Fritos (use only this flavor – it makes a difference)

Mix first five ingredients and chill. Stir in Fritos just before serving.

Makes approximately six servings. I advise doubling the recipe for any gathering.

Another favorite at the strike dinner has always been this true Southern recipe. I still give credit to Felicia Moore who introduced me to it.

Atrium Banana Pudding

3 cups cold milk

2 small packages instant vanilla pudding

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 package vanilla wafers (16 ounces)

8-9 large bananas

Mix pudding with milk until smooth and thickened. Stir in sweetened condensed milk and whipped topping. Add lemon juice.

Layer bananas with vanilla wafers in a large bowl (a glass bowl is prettier.)

Pour pudding mixture over bananas and cookies. Chill before serving. Makes about 16 servings.

Pudding keeps a day or two if refrigerated.

