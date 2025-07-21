Longview’s Spring Hill area to get a McDonald’s Published 11:22 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

A sign is posted in February 2024 in front of a McDonald's restaurant in San Leandro, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

McDonald’s is planning to bring a restaurant to Longview’s Spring Hill area.

The Longview City Council on Thursday will consider awarding a specific use permit that would allow the restaurant to have a drive-thru window at the planned location, which is at the southeast corner of Gilmer and Spring Hill roads.

The proposed site is 1.22 acres, according to documents filed with the city of Longview about the proposed project.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission previously gave its approval to the specific use permit.

A Dairy Queen that was located in that area recently closed, and a Sonic is a couple of blocks away from the site.

The property is owned by Henson and Wallin Ventures. Richard Henson and Robert Wallis have been involved in multiple projects in Longview