Drilling report: July 6-12, 2025 Published 10:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from July 6-12, 2025.

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Location

Freestone, Hilcorp Energy Company, Cosson Gas Unit/21, Teague (Travis Peak), 11875, 3.9 miles southeast of Teague

Freestone, Hilcorp Energy Company, Dunlap Gas Unit #1/05, Teague (CV-Bossier Cons.), 12465, 3 miles southwest of Fairfield

Gregg, Buffco Production Inc., Meadows Pugh Gas Unit/4, Willow Springs (Cotton Valley), 3 miles north of Longview

Harrison, RFE Operating LLC, Nichols and Dimes SWD/1, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 9150, 3.8 miles northwest of Hallsville

Harrison, Faulconer Energy LLC, Ledbetter-Jones No. 7/1, Whelan (Pettit), 12200, 2 miles southwest of Harleton

Harrison, RFE Operating LLC, Osceola McElroy Heirs (AW)/3H, Woodlawn (Cotton Valley), 9750, 6.4 miles southeast of Jefferson

Harrison, Sheridan Production Co III LLC, Abney, Zach Unit/2, Waskom (Travis Peak 7), 11 miles east of Marshall

Harrison, Brookston Energy Inc., Currie/6, Waskom (Hill), 6415, 3.3 miles north of Waskom

Harrison, Sheridan Production Co III LLC, Abney, C. M. “B”/22H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 3.3 miles north of Waskom

Panola, TGNR East Texas II LLC, Coleman SWD/1, Carthage (Pettit, Lower), 6500, 6.5 miles south of Deberry

Panola, TGNR East Texas II LLC, Fredrick Dearman/1UH, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 13000, 4 miles southeast of Carthage

Panola, TGNR East Texas II LLC, T.A. Greer HV Unit A/1H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 14500, 2.5 miles north of Deberry

Panola, Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, Bird-Carter C (AW)/3H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 12000, 10.5 miles northeast of Carthage

Smith, Southwest Operating Inc.-Tyler, Kickapoo Creek Gas Unit/5, Overton (Travis Peak), 11886, 2.9 miles northeast of Trout

Van Zandt, Basa Resources, Inc., Swain, W. F. 36/7, Van, 0.1 miles north of Van

Note: Only data on completions was available for this time period.

– The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from July 6-12, 2025. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.