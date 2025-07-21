Published 11:59 am Monday, July 21, 2025

DCTF Preseason Polls

CLASS 6A

Southlake Carroll

North Crowley

Duncanville

Austin Westlake

Galena Park North Shore

Austin Vandegrift

Allen

Katy

Lake Travis

DeSoto

Humble Summer Creek

Fort Bend Ridge Point

Humble Atascocita

Euless Trinity

Denton Guyer

Dickinson

Longview

Pearland

The Woodlands

Cibolo Steele

Waxahachie

Prosper

San Antonio Brennan

Bridgeland

Cy Ranch

CLASS 5A

DIVISION I

Aledo

Smithson Valley

Denton Ryan

Highland Park

Frisco Lone Star

LaPorte

Angleton

College Station

Abilene

A&M Consolidated

San Antonio Pieper

Pflugerville Weiss

Midlothian

Richland

Lufkin

Georgetown

Port Arthur Memorial

PSJA North

West Mesquite

CC Veterans Memorial

Frisco Reedy

Amarillo

New Braunfels

Red Oak

Amarillo Tascosa

CLASS 5A

DIVISION II

Richmond Randle

South Oak Cliff

Brenham

Argyle

The Colony

Texas High

Fort Bend Marshall

Huntsville

Port Neches-Groves

Anna

Lovejoy

Corpus Christi Miller

Alamo Heights

Boerne

Liberty Hill

Prosper Walnut Grove

Midlothian Heritage

Bastrop

Melissa

Colleyville Heritage

Victoria West

Gregory-Portland

Lubbock Cooper

Marshall

Mansfield Timberview

CLASS 4A

DIVISION I

Celina

Canyon West Plains

Kilgore

Stephenville

La Vernia

San Antonio Davenport

Frisco Panther Creek

Austin LBJ

Sulphur Springs

Alvarado

Chapel Hill

Bay City

Corpus Christi Calallen

Decatur

Canyon Randall

Springtown

Dallas Kimball

Lindale

Fort Bend Crawford

Huffman Hargrave

Fischer Canyon Lake

El Campo

Lampasas

Aubrey

Needville

CLASS 4A

DIVISION II

Carthage

Pleasant Grove

Waco La Vega

Sealy

Bellville

Sunnyvale

West Orange-Stark

Gilmer

Graham

Silsbee

Wimberley

Cuero

Glen Rose

Midland Greenwood

Hamshire-Fannett

Robinson

Sinton

Athens

Lubbock Estacado

Brookshire Royal

Van

Center

Lago Vista

CLASS 3A

DIVISION I

Columbus

Franklin

Paradise

Jefferson

Edna

Malakoff

Liberty-Eylau

Llano

Hitchcock

Winnsboro

Atlanta

Shallowater

Jim Ned

Palestine Westwood

Goliad

Palmer

Bushland

Yoakum

Grandview

Fairfield

Orange Grove

Crystal City

Peaster

Vernon

Marion

CLASS 3A

DIVISION II

Gunter

Tidehaven

Wall

Lexington

Newton

Woodville

Holliday

Canadian

Daingerfield

Poth

East Bernard

Blanco

De Kalb

Troup

Jacksboro

Van Vleck

Grand Saline

Idalou

Tolar

Wichita Falls City View

Slaton

Arp

Bells

Blue Ridge

Rice Consolidated

CLASS 2A

DIVISION I

Refugio

Ganado

Waskom

Garrison

Stamford

Panhandle

Marlin

Honey Grove

Post

Joaquin

DeLeon

Mason

Hamilton

Axtell

Wolfe City

Mildred

Centerville

Weimar

Hawley

Shelbyville

Cisco

Frankston

Tioga

Sunray

Cooper

CLASS 2A

DIVISION II

Muenster

Shiner

Bremond

Albany

Gruver

Wink

Collinsville

Windthorst

Lovelady

Ropes

Grapeland

Junction

Stratford

Falls City

Mart

Mount Enterprise

Goldthwaite

Granger

Lindsey

Wellington

Iraan

Bracketville

Overton

Wheeler

Burton

CLASS A

DIVISION I

Gordon

Whiteface

Water Valley

May

Aquilla

Union Hill

Abbott

Avalon

Borden County

Newcastle

CLASS A

DIVISION II

Jayton

Klondike

Richland Springs

Oglesby

Cherokee

Strawn

Iredell

Oakwood

Benjamin

Motley County