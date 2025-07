Business names: July 6-12, 2025 Published 10:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Business names filed in Gregg County from July 6-12:

Laren Slaton doing business as Mustard Seed Murals

Ivan Nano doing business as Elite ETX Appliance Repair

Joe Villegas aka doing business as Sugar Mas Kitchen

Carlos Mendoza doing business as Summit Painting Group

Ashley Barkins Cooks doing business as Mrs CS Scented Candles and More

Carlita Burke aka doing business as Warriors for Veterans

Kevin Pickering aka doing business as Tati Tati Rumba

Travis Powell aka doing business as Travis Tire Service

Francisco Hernandez doing business as Franciscos Tree Service