Answer Line: Marking for bike lane will return Published 10:30 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Jo Lee Ferguson

QUESTION: I was riding this morning on George Richey Road in Longview and saw that the bike symbols in the bike lane had clearly been “blacked” out. Do you know why?

ANSWER: Don’t worry. The bike lane marking will return later this summer.

Heather Deaton, an area Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman, said that is one of the roads receiving a seal coat from TxDOT this summer. Crews have already applied onyx, an asphalt mixture, on the shoulders where the bike lanes are located.

“The pavement markings will be replaced after the seal coat is placed on the main lanes, which will occur later this summer,” Deaton said in an email.

Q: Is newspaper recyclable? What about paper bags from grocery stores? Also, what about all the little bag things, like for chips or snacks?

A: Yes, newspapers and paper sacks may be recycled.

Mylar bags, the crinkly chips bags or snack bags, cannot be recycled..

Also, just a note: Things like milk jug lids or screw-on bottle tops for plastic water bottles also are recyclable.

