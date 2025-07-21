13 from LeTourneau on ASC scholar list Published 12:01 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

CAEDMON LIEBENGOOD

DALLAS — Thirteen LeTourneau student-athletes garnered ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes honors as the conference unveiled the 2024-25 awards on Thursday.

The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Team recognizes student-athletes who attain a higher level of academic achievement (a 3.20 grade-point average or better) while competing as a starter or important reserve on their team. From the DSA Team members in each conference sport, the sports information directors select the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

For a second straight year, Kaiden Schneider (men’s golf) earned Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors for his sport.

Aman Patel (baseball), Caedmon Liebengood (men’s basketball), Kylie Weeks (women’s basketball), Hudson McGuire (men’s cross country), Hope Greenwald (women’s cross country), Kaiden Schneider (men’s golf), Isabella Ferreira (women’s golf), Bridger Roberdeau (men’s soccer), Chanel Kemball-Cook (women’s soccer), Kylie Grisham (softball), Zach Farris (men’s tennis), Elizabeth Moreau (women’s tennis), and Kaci Monk (volleyball) all earned a spot on Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams for their respective sport.

Schneider, a junior from Bullard, becomes a two-time ASC Distinguished Athlete of the Year for the sport. The junior holds a 3.73 GPA in business accounting. He earned All-ASC first team honors, becoming a three-time All-ASC selection. Schneider was also named the ASC Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year for the sport. He came off an injury to shoot a 74.85 with one individual title and three top-10 finishes in the spring. Schneider is a two-time CSC Academic All-District honoree and earned GCAA All-America Scholar last season.

Patel, a senior from Missouri City, earned his third straight CSC Academic All-District honor this year. An All-ASC second team selection, Patel was the series-opening starter throughout the year and totaled three wins in a team-high 60 innings pitched.

Liebengood, a senior from Longview, was an All-ASC second team selection and earned his second career CSC Academic All-District nod. The forward averaged 15.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 56.3 percent from the field, second-best in the ASC, and made 27 3-pointers on the year. Liebengood had 21 double-digit scoring games and three double-doubles this season. He had a season-high 29 points in a win over Sewanee on Nov. 22.

Majoring in scripture and theology, Liebengood was the LeTourneau Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2023-24. He will be a four-time ASC Academic All-Conference honoree and collected NABC Honors Court last season.

Weeks, a junior from Houston, was an All-ASC third team selection in 2024-25. Weeks was third on the team in scoring at 8.7 points per game, while tallying 1.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and 2.2 rebounds per game. Weeks ranked seventh in the ASC in steals per game. She scored a career-high 23 points against Concordia Texas during the season and had a 20-point outing at Mary Hardin-Baylor. Weeks was prolific at the free throw line making 85.1 percent on the year.

McGuire, a senior from Cibolo, earned All-ASC second team in cross country as he finished 12th overall and helped LeTourneau to a conference championship. He will earn CSC Academic All-District for a third time in his career. On the track side, earned USTFCCCA Indoor All-Region in the DMR.

Greenwald, a junior from Tucson, Ariz., earned All-ASC second team honors after placing 12th at the conference championship meet. It was her second career All-ASC selection. She competed at the NCAA West Regional and ran a season-best time of 25:09.3.

Ferreira, a junior from Plano, earned her second straight All-ASC second team recognition. The junior finished 13th at the ASC Championship Tournament with a 238 (77-83-78). On the year, Ferreira led the team in scoring average at 79.71 and posted four top-10 finishes. The scoring average is second in program history for a season and Ferreira’s career mark of 80.35 continues to be a program record.

Roberdeau, a senior from Spearfish, S.D., was named the LeTourneau Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for 2024-25. He became a three-time CSC Academic All-District selection. The senior earned All-ASC first team honors this season and was a key part of LeTourneau’s run to the ASC Tournament championship round. Roberdeau played and started in 18 matches with a team-high 1546 minutes and notched one goal with three assists. Defensively, he aided the team to six shutouts on the year, including two in the ASC Tournament and earned ASC All-Tournament honors.

Kemball-Cook, a sophomore from Prosper, had a standout season at forward for the YellowJackets. She led the team with six goals scored and ranked eighth in the ASC in the category. She ranked fifth in the ASC in shots on goal with 24 and had 42 total attempts for the year. Kemball-Cook scored in three of the final four matches of the year, including a goal in the ASC Tournament. Her 17 career goals through two seasons ranks 10th all-time in program history.

Grisham, a senior from Huntsville, was named the LeTourneau Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year for 2024-25. She garnered CSC Academic All-District for a third straight year. An All-ASC second team honoree this season, Grisham hit .279 with four home runs, 30 RBIs, and 31 runs scored on the year as she played and started in all 45 games. Grisham is a four-time All-ASC selection at three positions (shortstop, catcher, utility). She was tied for second on the team with 12 multi-hit games and totaled eight multi-RBI games. In ASC contests, Grisham batted .308 with three homers and nine RBIs. She threw out 15 would-be base stealers on the year.

Farris, a junior from Lucas, garnered his second straight CSC Academic All-District selection. The junior played at the top spot all season in singles and doubles and earned All-ASC second team honors at the No. 1 singles flight. Farris won 12 singles matches — including a 10-8 record at the top flight — while collecting 10 doubles wins. He also earned ASC All-Tournament honors and two ASC Player of the Week accolades.

Moreau, a junior from Nacogdoches, earned her second straight CSC Academic All-District honor. The junior collected eight singles wins on the year, including six at the No. flight and paired with Isa Casso for seven wins at the No. 1 flight in doubles.

Monk, a senior from Euless, collected her second career CSC Academic All-District nod. She earned first team All-ASC this season after having a career-best season with 302 kills and 2.56 kills per set, while hitting .276. She was sixth in the ASC in hitting percentage and eighth in kills per set on the year. Monk also had a career-high 63 total blocks and 101 digs. She had 15 matches of double-digit kills, including a season-high 17 on two occasions.