Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Venita McCellon-Allen’s daddy used to ask, “If you’ve got something to do, why haven’t you done it?” Venita took this advice to heart from a young age. She was an industrious student who excelled academically and in her many extracurriculars, including raising and showing animals in 4-H, editing her high school newspaper, and playing clarinet in the marching band. Her stellar grades earned her the title of valedictorian of the New Diana High School class of 1978 and a spot at Texas A&M University.

Anyone who talked to Venita for more than a few minutes knew she was a proud Aggie-possibly the proudest. If a piece of Aggie memorabilia existed, she not only owned it, but probably had multiples in storage (just in case). Like a maroon-clad divining rod, she could detect an Aggie anywhere in a half-mile radius, always flashing them a thumbs up and an enthusiastic “Gig ’em!” During her time in College Station, she contributed greatly to campus life. She was most proud of her time as a reporter and Page One Editor for The Battalion and serving as director of Fish Camp’81. In recognition of her contributions to her fellow Aggies, she was awarded the Buck Weirus Spirit Award in its inaugural year, 1982, before graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.

Venita found her professional calling in the electric utility industry. She began her career at Southwestern Electric Power Company in 1983 as a customer communications representative. In this role, she developed a deep empathy for her fellow SWEPCO customers. Combining that with the work ethic inherited from her daddy and a ferocious impulse to solve problems, she rose through the ranks at a rapid clip. According to Texarkana Mayor Bob Bruggeman, a former SWEPCO colleague, “Taking care of the customer was a top priority with her and she took pride [in] interacting with employees.” She was promoted to Central Division Manager of what is now the Texarkana District in 1994, when she was only 34. She then spent 17 years in leadership roles at the Central & South West Corporation. After CSW merged with American Electric Power, she took a role as senior vice president for human resources at Baylor Health Care System in Dallas. This would be her only detour from the utility industry; in 2004, she was hired as senior vice president, Shared Services, at AEP.

The highlight of Venita’s career was her time spent as the President and Chief Operating Officer of SWEPCO, from 2006-2008, and then again from 2010 until she retired in 2018. She used to say all the time, “It’s our job to keep the lights on,” and she took this responsibility seriously. She would stay up late and rise early to personally monitor storms that were expected to take out SWEPCO customers’ power. She truly believed that keeping the lights on was her job, first and foremost.

This sense of duty informed her commitment to meeting the ever-growing demand for electricity in the Ark-La-Tex. Out of her whole career, she was most proud of her contributions to the John W. Turk Jr. Coal Plant in Fulton, Arkansas. Venita spent years shepherding the construction of the ultra-supercritical coal plant, both behind the scenes and in countless hours of testimony to regulators and in court. And all the while, according to outside legal counselor to SWEPCO David Matthews, “She never claimed credit for herself on the successes but rather lavished praise on ‘the team.’ She never, ever, failed to thank everyone who had participated in a meeting, a conference call, a witness training, or an administrative hearing.” She truly felt that a victory for SWEPCO belonged to every employee, and any failure was her problem to fix. She will be remembered by countless former colleagues as kind, funny, and compassionate, with a strength of will to match any hurricane.

At home, Venita was an incredibly beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She and her husband Donald Allen were blessed with 37 loving years of marriage. Her “anything you can do, I can do better” attitude was an inspiration to her daughter, Mary Carol Allen, along with countless other women whom she mentored over the years. Venita could enter any room and given only a few minutes, she would learn the life story of every person she met. Stuart Solomon, a coworker from both CSW and AEP, said that Venita “was gifted at making connections with people and making them feel valued.” This was true at work, at home, at the grocery store or a nail salon; everywhere she went, she brought her innate curiosity and respect for other people and their lives, and made lifelong friends.

Venita also developed a reputation as a fashionable dresser. She was committed to spicing up the office’s sartorial landscape with brightly colored leather jackets and memorable designer shoes. She made it a point to put her femininity on display in an environment that was traditionally male and dominated by neutral three piece suits. In a corporate world that was often hostile to the few women who rose to the executive level, she refused to apologize for or downplay her gender. She hoped to serve as an example for well dressed, ambitious women everywhere.

In the last years of her life, Venita, like many of us, dealt with difficult personal struggles. If you or a loved one are wrestling with mental illness or substance use disorder, please do not let fear or shame get in the way of seeking help. At every moment of her life, no matter what she was going through, Venita was so very loved, by her family, friends, coworkers, and the many strangers whose lives she brightened just by being herself.

Perhaps the most important sentence of this account of Venita’s life: she was born in and died in the great state of Texas. She was born in Gilmer, TX on December 29, 1959. She died of sudden cardiac arrest on Saturday, July 15, 2025, at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, TX. Venita is survived by her mother, Sandra McCellon, husband, Donald Ray Allen, daughter, Mary Carol Allen and husband Beezly Kiernan, sister, Tina McCellon Turner, and grandchildren, Jed Allen and Toby Kiernan. She is preceded in death by her father, James Levertt McCellon, and sister Denise McCellon.

To those wishing to express sympathy with flowers, please instead consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, a nonprofit dedicated to Alzheimer’s disease care, support, and research.

The family received friends for a visitation, Thursday, July 17, 2025 at Croley Funeral Home in Diana.