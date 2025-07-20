TimberHogs hammer Rhinos, 14-2 Published 11:42 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

TEXARKANA – Drake Lee finished with three hits and three RBI, and the Piney Woods TimberHogs used an eight-run second inning to take control of things on Saturday on the way to a 14-2 blowout of the Texarkana Rhinos in Mid-America League action.

The TimberHogs (13-32) broke open a 1-1 game with the big second inning, adding a run in the third, two in the fourth and two more in the seventh.

Texarkana drops to 15-30 with the loss.

The teams wrap up the series with a 5 p.m. game on Sunday.

The TimberHogs will host Sherman at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and then hit the road for games in Sherman on Wednesday and Thursday, at Texarkana Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sherman on Tuesday, July 29 and Abilene for two games on Wednesday, July 30 before finally returning home to host Texarkana on Thursday, July 31.

C.J. Cepicky tripled once and singled twice for the TimberHogs, who finished with 14 hits. Jared Henchek doubled twice and drove in a run. Garret Sheffield doubled, singled twice and chased home one run. Nick Chavez and Jaxson Edwards both singled and drove in two runs. Austin O’Malley added a single and an RBI, and Charles Chenail drove in two runs.

Jose Acuna started on the mound for the ‘Hogs and got the pitching win. He struck out nine, walked two and surrendered one earned run on two hits in four innings. Trenton Zarechi fanned three with no walks, allowing one earned run on three hits in three innings.

Clint Wiley started for Texarkana and lasted 1.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on five walks and six hits while striking out one.

FRIDAY

The TimberHogs scored three times in the top of the fourth to take a 9-6 lead, but the Rhinos scored twice in the sixth, added three in the seventh and put things away with one in the eighth to secure the 12-10 win.

Sandry Hernandez homered and singled for the Rhinos. Mason Meinke tripled and singled. Aiden Otano doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Cade Parks had a single and two RBI. Elijah Selby collected three hits and chased home two runs. Ben Elder finished with two hits and an RBi, and Bodie Ambrson drove in two runs with a couple of hits.

Bryce Blackwell worked a third of an inning on the mound and was credited with the pitching win.

C.J. Cepicky homered, doubled and drove in three runs and Drake Lee added two doubles, two singles and three RBI in the loss for the TimberHogs.

Kahle Good finished with two hits and an RBI, and Jaxson Edwards singled and drove in a couple of runs.

Jackson Wilkerson went 5.2 innings on the mound, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits while striking out six and walking three. Jose Acuna worked 2.1 innings, striking out two, walking one and surrendering four earned runs on six hits.