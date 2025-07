Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Richard Edward Self passed away peacefully on July 16, 2025. Visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore Monday, July 21, 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM, followed by a funeral service on Tuesday, July 22, at 2:00 PM. Visit www.RaderFuneralHome.com for full obituary.