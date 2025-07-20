Make or break time for these Cowboys Published 11:33 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith (58) pass rushes the offensive line during drills at training camp practice in Oxnard, California, August 5, 2024. (TNS)

There was a lot of praise from Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the team’s organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. Attendance was perfect when required, energy was high when asked, and the players, in Schottenheimer’s assessment, picked up the install well, for the most part.

Schottenheimer, when speaking in press conferences, would occasionally sneak in one reminder about the offseason program — one caveat to the heaping praise: doing it in the offseason in Frisco is great, but things get a little more real in Oxnard for training camp.

“I don’t know what other teams are doing. Don’t really care quite honestly, but this team and this locker room in general is made up of the right people. And that gives you a chance. It doesn’t guarantee a [darn] thing, but it gives you a chance,” Schottenheimer said about his team after minicamp ended in June. “And it tells you, ‘OK, great, we’re going to go out to Oxnard and we’re actually going to be able to put on pads and practice and play real football.’ And then we’ll know a little but more about where we stack up against the rest of the league.”

We’ll also know a little bit more about players who need to have a good training camp. Let’s dive into five players who are heading toward make-or-break training camps with the Cowboys.

DL Mazi Smith

New Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton has a track record of getting the most out of his players. His next challenge: getting the most out of former Cowboys first-round pick Mazi Smith.

“I’m excited about Mazi,” Whitecotton said earlier this offseason. “Mazi is an explosive athlete who has good length and all these kind of things. He’s a great kid. Let’s just cut this guy loose and go have fun with it.”

So far, the Cowboys have yet to see it. Smith has struggled in his first two seasons. Last year, with a larger role, Smith finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 34.8. That ranked him 140th out of 143 defensive linemen with qualifying snaps.

Smith also hasn’t had the benefit of consistency so far in his career. He’s had a new defensive coordinator and a new defensive line coach each of his first three seasons.

Fair or not, considering the circumstances, the Cowboys need to figure out what they have in Smith and whether they can count on him to anchor the interior of a run defense that hasn’t been great of late. They also added two rookie interior defensive linemen who could challenge him if things don’t go well in camp.

S Donovan Wilson

The Cowboys rewarded Donovan Wilson with a three-year extension in 2023 worth an annual value of $7 million. That’s not a ton of money, but there are two questions worth asking as he heads into the final year of his deal: Are there better candidates on the roster, and are there cheaper ones?

The latter is certainly true. The former is worth examining in Oxnard.

Former Cowboys undrafted free agent Juanyeh Thomas played with the first team defense during OTAs and minicamp while Wilson rehabbed from a late-season knee injury. The Cowboys also signed safety Markquese Bell to an extension and gave Syracuse’s Alijah Clark the highest contract among their undrafted free agents. That’s usually a telltale sign of a player with a chance to make the team.

The Cowboys could save $7 million in salary cap space for this year if they cut him before the season started. If Wilson struggles, then that’s a path they could explore, considering the other options they have heading into camp.

RB Miles Sanders

There was a clear line of delineation in the Cowboys’ backfield during minicamp and OTAs. The first team was reserved for the two veteran running back signings, Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, with the occasional inclusion of fullback Hunter Luepke.

Will Williams and Sanders be able to keep that hierarchy? Or will rookie running back Jaydon Blue do enough to overtake one of them and potentially put their roster spot at risk?

Sanders feels like the most threatened among the veteran group. The Cowboys went out on the first day of free agency and signed Williams to a deal that included $1 million in guarantees. Sanders signed later for a smaller, six-figure guarantee.

Sanders had some good moments during minicamp and OTAs, but his performance will be more telling with the pads on in Oxnard.

Can Sanders reclaim his old, explosive form? Or will he be similar to the running back who averaged a combined 3.5 yards per carry the last two seasons in Carolina?

CB Caelen Carson

It may be unfair to already label this as a make-or-break training camp for a second-year corner, but there is an opportunity, potentially, for Carson. Besides, he’s already taken advantage of it before.

Carson wasn’t expected to be an instant starter last season, but after a successful training camp, he was called upon to start when DaRon Bland suffered a late training camp injury.

Carson was the season-opening starter and played well in his first three games before he suffered a shoulder injury against the Baltimore Ravens that ultimately required surgery.

Now, Carson is eager to show that he can be a starting-caliber corner when healthy. He’s expected to be ready for full team drills when training camp opens next week.

Once again, there could be an opportunity for him. The Cowboys are still awaiting the return of Trevon Diggs and rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. Former first-round pick Kaiir Elam is currently slated to start at one outside corner spot. Bland could start outside or in the slot.

With a successful training camp, Carson could emerge as a candidate to play both inside and outside. If not, he could be relegated to a depth piece.

LT Tyler Guyton

Guyton is perhaps the biggest x-factor for the Cowboys this season. He admitted that his rookie season didn’t go well. He said that he wants to be someone who can be depended on, and so far this offseason, he’s taken steps to back up that admiration.

If he can take a step toward becoming a solid starting NFL left tackle, that could be pivotal for the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott.

If Guyton struggles in camp, however, it could raise some alarms about what the Cowboys will do at one of their most vital positions. Asim Richards and Nathan Thomas backed up Guyton in camp. There’s optimism for those two, but ultimately, they’re unproven quantities for the Cowboys.

Where would the Cowboys go if Guyton doesn’t progress? That pursuit would be fascinating — and potentially troubling.