Lawsuits filed: July 6-12, 2025 Published 5:15 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Cases filed from June 29-July 5 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:

2025-1110-B, American Express National Bank vs Michael Kirkindoll a/k/a Michael J Kirkindoll and CJK Glass of Longview, LLC, Breach Of Contract

2025-1131-B, Angelica Flores, Martina Gonzalez, Pablo Torres Ramos, Individually & A/N/F of P.R.F. vs John Doe & Marcos David Martinez, Auto Personal Injury/Damages

2025-1134-B, Ex Parte Justin Alton Davis, Expunction Of Records

2025-1142-B, Federal Express Corporation vs Minutemen Coffee Company dba Minutemen Coffee, Breach Of Contract

2025-1128-A, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company as Subrogee of Thomas Glasco vs Jayci Sangowoye, Auto Personal Injury/Damages

2025-1140-A, American Express National Bank vs Narcessa Rall, Breach Of Contract

2025-1117-CCL2, Meliss Castro vs Monica Mason, FNP; Longview Wellness Center, Inc d/b/a Wellness Pointe, Malpractice – Medical

2025-1124-CCL2, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs John S. McCain, Breach Of Contract

2025-1132-CCL2, Ronald Thomson vs Lindsay Davis, Auto Personal Injury/Damages

2025-1139-CCL2, Tiffany Lashaun Bennett vs Bradavion Steverson, Auto Personal Injury/Damages

2025-1144-CCL2, Mable Streets dba ADS Beauty Supply vs Markel Insurance Company, Suit for Deceptive Trade Practices & Damages

2025-1149-CCL2, James Redman vs Joyce Crane, Inc., Damages