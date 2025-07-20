Judgments: July 6-12, 2025 Published 5:20 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Cases disposed from July 6-12, 2025, in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:

2023-943-B Kevelyn Grant VS Shadarcus Ephraim, Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

2025-5-B Leesa Jay VS Marissa Bean, Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

2025-741-B U.S. Bank National Association VS Sean D. Morrison, Breach Of Contract, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

2023-2129-A Carly Pierce Jackson VS Paul Norman Erickson and Wally’s Crash Parts Inc, Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

2681-H State of Texas VS Traveon Woodberry, Jr., Writ Of Habeas Corpus, Other Disposition

2683-H State of Texas VS Cameron Thornton, Habeas Corpus (Adult), Other Disposition

2024-180-CCL2 Pinnacle Bank d/b/a Apex Cardmember Services VS Jessie Hicks, Breach Of Contract, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

2024-726-CCL2 Johnson & Starr, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Tax Lien Loan SPV, LLC VS Linda Higgs, Willie Earl Higgs, Foundation Finance Company LLD, Gregg County, City of Longview, County Road and Bridge, Longview ISD, Suit On Note, Final Judgment (Direct Verdict or JNOV) (OCA)

2025-250-CCL2 R. Byron Roach VS Gregg County Appraisal District, Suit To Correct Tax Evaluation, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

2025-499-CCL2 Susan Patterson VS Joel Brent Goudarzi, Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

021786-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al VS Travis A. Boyd, Tax, Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial (OCA)

021792-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al VS William Tinsley, Tax, Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial (OCA)

022094-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al VS Derrick J. Brittain a/k/a Derrick Jerome Brittain, et al, Tax, Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial (OCA)

022293-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al VS Bobbie Ray Hyder, Tax, Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial (OCA)

022431-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al VS Horace D. White, et al, Tax, Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial (OCA)

022548-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg Co. Emergency Services District #2 VS Sheffield, Kermit, et al, Tax, Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial (OCA)

022598-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College VS Cappie Dunlap and Jo Ann Dunlap, Tax, Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial (OCA)

022684-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg Co. Emergency Services District #2 VS Neil Greuel, Tax, Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial (OCA)

022696-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg Co. Emergency Services District #2 VS W.C. Harris, et al, Tax, Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial (OCA)

022730-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College VS Carl Ray Williams, Tax, Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial (OCA)

022734-CCL2 White Oak ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, City of White Oak VS Opal Jordan Whitley, Tax, Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial (OCA)