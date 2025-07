Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Dr. Jim B. Elam was born November 4, 1935 and passed away on July 13, 2025. Services for Jim will be held at 1st Christian Church of Longview on Saturday, July 26 at 2 pm with a visitation held one hour before the service. Burial will follow at Peatown Cemetery. Guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com