Building permits: July 4-11, 2025
Published 9:55 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025
Permits issued by the city of Longview from July 4 to 11:
City of Longview, 411 Fair Street, New pool
Circle S Electric, 3112 Mesa Drive, New house
Circle S Electric, 3110 Mesa Drive, New house
Circle S Electric, 3108 Mesa Drive, New house
Circle S Electric, 3106 Mesa Drive, New house
Circle S Electric, 3113 Mesa Drive, New house
Circle S Electric, 3111 Mesa Drive, New house
Circle S Electric, 3109 Mesa Drive, New house
Charlson Electrical Services, 516 Rainer Drive, New construction
Charlson Electrical Services, 518 Rainer Drive, New construction
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3928 Hidden Hills Circle, New home
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3929 Hidden Hills Circle, New home
Chance Electric, 1808 Timpson Street, New home