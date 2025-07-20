Building permits: July 4-11, 2025 Published 9:55 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

Permits issued by the city of Longview from July 4 to 11:

City of Longview, 411 Fair Street, New pool

Circle S Electric, 3112 Mesa Drive, New house

Circle S Electric, 3110 Mesa Drive, New house

Circle S Electric, 3108 Mesa Drive, New house

Circle S Electric, 3106 Mesa Drive, New house

Circle S Electric, 3113 Mesa Drive, New house

Circle S Electric, 3111 Mesa Drive, New house

Circle S Electric, 3109 Mesa Drive, New house

Charlson Electrical Services, 516 Rainer Drive, New construction

Charlson Electrical Services, 518 Rainer Drive, New construction

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3928 Hidden Hills Circle, New home

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3929 Hidden Hills Circle, New home

Chance Electric, 1808 Timpson Street, New home