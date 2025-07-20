‘A powerful message’: Faith-based movie ‘Preacher Man’ filming in East Texas, seeks extras Published 5:45 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Shari Ford helps her husband, David, stay hydrated during filming of "Preacher Man" at Dossett Ranch in Marshall. David Ford is not only the screenwriter, co-director and producer of the film, but he plays the lead character, Dan Flannagan. (Robin Y. Richardson/Marshall News Messenger)

MARSHALL — Filming for East Texas filmmaker David Ford’s latest movie, “Preacher Man,” has started with extras needed next week in Hallsville.

“It’s such a beautiful story of redemption,” said actress Angela Harger-Thompson of Los Angeles, who stars as Sarah in the movie.

Described as not your typical faith-based film, the independent movie not only offers hope but incorporates a sense of comic relief.

“It’s full of humor,” Harger-Thompso said. “The way (Ford) writes is hilarious. As I was reading through the script, I was outside and I kept laughing. It’s so well written.”

Extras will be needed for various scenes, mainly July 26 during filming at Pine Forest Baptist Church at 687 Maple Springs Road in Hallsville.

“We’re doing a big church scene and we need extras. We want that church to be full,” said Cindi Stuart, a producer with GodZone Productions. She said more than 100 people are needed as extras in the scene.

Extras should arrive on set by 9 a.m.

In addition, about 30 extras are needed July 23 to film a church picnic scene at the same time and location.

The crew will be filming “Preacher Man” through the beginning of August..

“I wrote ‘Preacher Man’ over 10 years ago. About 15 years ago, we attempted to make it once, and it didn’t work out. So we got a lot more experience under our belt. We made three other movies. So this is our fourth film and our second try at ‘Preacher Man,’” Ford said. “We got a lot more people involved and a more experienced crew.”

Ford is not only the screenwriter, co-director and producer of the film, but he plays the lead character, Dan Flannagan, an escaped convict who gets a chance at redemption.

“The story is about an escaped convict who poses as a preacher, and he ends up helping the church out of a bad situation,” Ford said. “A transformation occurs in this character where his first objective is to hide from the law and steal from the church, but he ends up helping the church. God transforms him, and he ends up leading somebody to the Lord.”

“It has a powerful message of faith and a powerful message of encouragement that God can use anybody to accomplish His will,” he said.

For Ford, it’s an honor to be able to highlight that message through the art of film.

“I’d actually given up on making the film pretty much. We prayed for like 10 years, and at one point I was just like: ‘Lord, if it happens, it happens.’ And then when I took my hands off of it, trying to make it happen, it started to happen,” he said. “We got some big donations out of the blue, and the Lord just kind of brought this project together.”

It’s a project that’s close to Ford’s heart and one he’s dedicated to completing as a tribute to his late mother, who passed away on the third day of filming.

“She’s like my best friend, and all these years, she told me to finish this film,” he said. “So I’m doing it for her.”

Ford thanked his friend and business partner, Stuart Miller of GodZone Ministry, for the significant role he’s played in the production.

“Stuart Miller has been my partner for 20 years. We’ve made three films together,” Ford said.

He additionally thanked his wife, Shari Ford, for her support throughout pre-production, and Tye Jackson, director of photography and main director of the film.

“He’s helping me just out of the kindness of his heart,” Ford said of Jackson. “I have a great team.”

Ford said he is also thrilled to be able to film the movie here at home in Harrison County. The first week kicked off at the ranch of his friend, the late Dewey Dossett, in Marshall. Ford thanked Dossett’s daughter and son-in-law, Jim and Tiffany Ammerman, for the use of the location.

It’s been Ford’s dream to film at the ranch as he and his wife spent many date nights there, singing karaoke with friends at the barn.

“I met Dewey through Shari. He was her friend first. And so it’s a ranch place, and it’s beautiful, and it’s like I would love to make this movie here,” Ford said. “I thought about that three, four years ago when I first met him.”

In addition to the Dossett Ranch, other filming sites include a café scene at Hookers Pub and Grub in Karnack and several church scenes at Ford’s church, Pine Forest, in Hallsville. Several shots also were taken at Auntie Skinner’s in Jefferson.

Ford said he anticipates the film to premiere in December and hopefully be released on all streaming platforms in 2026. His wife said they’d also like to host viewings at churches.

“It’s definitely going to be family friendly,” she said. “Our main thing is we want to spread the gospel and the love of the Lord and (show) that people can be changed no matter what their background is.”

Stuart and Cindi Miller, producers of GodZone Production, said they are humbled to be a part of the production. They’re also excited to see their grandson, Elijah Rojas, star in the film as Tommy.

“Our grandson has the third-largest role in this movie. He’s only 7 years old, and he’s doing so good,” Cindi Miller said. “I’m just so proud of him.”

While she handles the food and craft services side of the filming, coordinating meals, props and wardrobe, her husband coordinates the casting and flow of the production.

The real-life couple also plays a husband and wife in the movie.

The couple said they love being a part of the faith-based production as such productions have always been their ministry.

“David has been part of our family since 2007. We’ve done numerous movies with him,” Cindi Miller said. “And this movie is probably going to be one of the strongest messages. For anybody that has struggled and made mistakes in life, that has chosen the wrong path, it’s going to show them that, hey, you let God work in your life, and your life can turn around in a different direction.”

Stuart said every primary character conveys a striking message, from the little boy to the main character, to the single mom and violent ex-husband.

“There’s a way to relate to it,” he said. “There are so many stories. And it all comes out in the wash, because God’s in control.”

Harger-Thompson, who plays the mother in the movie, said she is blessed to be a part of it. For her and her husband, Dustin Thompson, it was well worth the drive from California to help present such an important story.

“We kind of rearranged our schedule to be able to come back to Texas and visit the role of Sarah Trumble again,” Harger-Thompson said.

She said she was involved in the first production after auditioning for the part while living in Austin.

“It’s been really special to do it all over for a second time. And it’s been different,” Harger-Thompson said. “We have so much new experience. We’ve all worked on a lot of projects in that time. And then to be able to come back with my husband, who is helping support me in every way. He is on the crew, and we’re also getting to produce the film, and so it’s such an honor to be involved in that way.”

“It’s long days; it’s hot days. But it’s so fun to get to tell a story, especially this one,” she said.