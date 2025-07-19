Business Beat: Putt-Putt in Longview has new ownership with plans for ‘fixing it up’ Published 5:45 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Putt-Putt Golf and Games is seen in Longview. The 44-year-old business has new ownership. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Putt-Putt Golf and Games in Longview is expected to transfer to new owners Aug. 29.

Lindsey Farnham, broker/owner of Blue Sky Group Realty, said the new owners have asked not to be identified yet. The closing is set Aug. 29.

The Barnhart family opened the business more than 40 years ago. Steve Barnhart, the son of the original owners, has been operating the business but is selling it because of his health issues.

The new owners plan to give the business a new name, but it will still offer miniature golf, Farnham said

“They’ll be fixing it up” and adding new features to the business, she said.

Farnham received three offers for the business.

“I think it will be a really good property when it’s all said and done,” she said.

She said the new owners estimate the business will be ready to reopen by early 2026.

QuickTrip progresses

Longview’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a rezone this month that clears the way for a QuickTrip to locate at the southwest corner of McCann Road and Loop 281.

City Planner Angela Choy told the commission this month that a 5,000-square-foot convenience store is planned for the site in addition to gas pumps.

The rezone designates the former Red Lobster location as a planned development – general retail. That zoning allows the business to meet the city’s requirements while meeting QuickTrip’s need for parking for employees and customers.

The business will be built with a “false entrance feature” facing Loop 281. Landscaping will be used to beautify the location at what the commission acknowledged is one of the busiest intersections in Longview.

Madea’s Kitchen moves

C.D. Hollins has moved his Madea’s Famous Kitchen from Marshall Avenue to 4401 Gilmer Road.

At the same time, he opened two locations of the franchise Blazin Bird Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant. One is across the parking lot from Madea’s and next door to the Panther Quick Stop at 4405 Gilmer Road. The other is at 1201 N. Eastman Road.

Blazin Bird specializes in wings and buffalo wings. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Hollins opened Madea’s Famous Kitchen in 2024 on Marshall Avenue. He said issues with that building prompted the relocation.

“The location (on Gilmer Road) is better and the building is better. We’re able to do a full dine- in experience for our customers,” Hollins said.

He also recently opened a Marshall location of Madea’s Famous Kitchen at 200 W. Pinecrest

Madea’s features soul food favorites, including side dishes such as black-eyed peas, green beans, red beans and rice, dirty rice, macaroni and cheese, yams, collard greens and fried cabbage — all made fresh from scratch

The menu also includes several kinds of hamburgers, catfish platters, shrimp, meatloaf, hamburger steak and pork chops.

— Business Beat appears Wednesday. If you have items for the column, email to newsroom@newsjournal.com; mail to Business Section, Longview News-Journal, P.O. box 1792, Longview, TX 75606; or call (903) 237-7744.