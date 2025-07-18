Texas flooding death toll jumps to 135, Abbott says Published 5:15 am Friday, July 18, 2025

President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott hold hands July 11 during a roundtable discussion at the Community Emergency Operations Center in Kerrville in the wake of devastating Central Texas flooding. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

AUSTIN — The statewide death toll from the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas earlier this month has risen to 135 and dozens more remain missing, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday.

Abbott provided an update on the Texas floods during a news conference while in San Angelo, where one person died in the July 4 floods. Abbott outlined how state and local authorities continue to assist as recovery efforts shift toward rebuilding and assessing the local and state disaster response.

To that end, Abbott has called on the Texas Legislature to create new laws during a special session that begins on Monday. He wants legislation to provide relief funding for flood-ravaged parts of Texas, improve disaster preparedness and communications and streamline government response to disasters.

Abbott said lawmakers will create legislation “that will make preparation for these types of events better, make response to these types of events better to make sure that we we leave this disaster in a way that puts Texas in a better position going forward than we were before this devastating storm hit our state.”

The state experienced widespread flooding across Central Texas, the Hill Country and South Texas. It began when the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry stalled over portions of an area of Texas known as “Flash Flood Alley.”

Kerr County has been the focal point of the disaster. The death tally in the Kerrville area now stands at 116, including 27 children and counselors who were at the all-girls summer camp Camp Mystic. Recovery efforts continue in and around Kerrville, where officials have said 101 people remain missing. It might be months before all are found, officials have said.

Abbott has declared a state disaster in 26 counties across Central Texas, the Hill County and South Texas. The designation allows those areas to access federal aid.

Abbott was joined by state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, the chair of a special Senate flood committee created ahead of the special session, and Rep. Drew Darby, R- San Angelo, who is a member of the House flood committee. Lawmakers will hold their first hearing on the flood on Wednesday at the Capitol with a second hearing planned to take place in Kerrville in the coming weeks.

“We’re ready to go to work,” Perry said.

Flood and emergency response items are among 18 issues Abbott wants lawmakers to address in the coming weeks. Abbott has faced criticism from the left for including redistricting on his special session agenda, saying politically charged redrawing of congressional districts will distract from addressing the floods.

Other items on the special session agenda include regulating hemp-derived THC products, eliminating the STAAR test and abortion. Lawmakers had filed 105 bills as of Thursday. Only four of the proposals were related to floods or emergency response.

Flooding threats in Texas continue as a storm system churning across Louisiana appears to be taking aim at Texas. In response, Abbott activated emergency response resources ahead of expected heavy rains in east and southeast Texas that could cause additional flooding along the Louisiana border and the Gulf Coast.