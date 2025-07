Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Memorial services for Sanford “Nick” Caffey, 84, of Gilmer, Texas, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Glade Creek Baptist Church with Brother Wayne Norvell officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home. Nick was born on May 12, 1941, and passed away on July 5, 2025.