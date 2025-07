Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Paul Wayne Whitaker, age 73, of Shreveport, LA, formerly of Carthage, TX, passed away Tues., July 15, 2025, in Bossier City, LA. He was born on October 17, 1951. Graveside service: 11 a.m. on Sat., July 19, 2025, at Rehobeth Cemetery, under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.