Mineola’s Pendergrass set for big year at Baylor Published 1:37 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Former Mineola High School standout Dawson Pendergrass is set for a big season at Baylor University. DAWSON PENDERGRASS

FRISCO — Dawson Pendergrass had an illustrious career at Mineola High School.

In four years with the Yellowjackets, he ran for 7,414 yards and 88 touchdowns on 820 carries, had 70 receptions for 1,179 yards and 16 touchdowns, recorded 171 tackles, 15 interceptions — five returned for touchdowns — four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and eight tackles for loss on defense. And then as a senior, he stepped in at quarterback and was 30 of 60 for 479 yards and six touchdowns. He was the CHRISTUS Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute Male Athlete of the Year at Best Preps Tyler 2023.

As a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023, Pendergrass decided on Baylor to continue his football career.

Pendergrass found his way onto the field as a freshman with the Bears, carrying the ball 79 times for 338 yards and five touchdowns and making 26 receptions for 199 yards and two scores.

Pendergrass’ role increased as a sophomore as part of a two-headed backfield attack with Bryson Washington — a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023 who actually redshirted in his first year before running for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns on 175 carries in 2024.

Pendergrass in 2024 had 121 carries for 671 yards and six touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Now, heading into his third year with the Bears, Pendergrass and Washington will again team up to form one of the top rushing duos in the Big 12.

“I think Dawson Pendergrass is one where there’s a great patience and he’s slippery,” Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda said at Big 12 Media Days at the Ford Center. “It’s hard to get a direct hit on him. I don’t know if I’ve seen one on him. He can also benefit from the delayed handoff and getting the ball and all of the things off of an RPO look. I think his ability to kind of stick behind an O-lineman, stick to a double team and then where is he? Then, he shoots out in the C gap. Where is he? Then, he shoots out in the A gap. There are plenty of clips of him doing that.

“I think his best is yet to come. He’s put on weight. He’s the biggest that he’s been. He’s going to be more durable than what he’s been in the past. I think his understanding of the offense has improved, and so I think Bryson and Dawson I feel really strong about being a really effective one-tow punch and kind of is the heartbeat of our team.”

“Dawson and Bryson, the one-two punch combo we’ve got at Baylor, both of them are super fast, super elusive, very knowledgeable of the game of football,” Baylor offensive lineman Omar Aigbedion said. “They make it super easy to block for them. A lot of times, we could get the pat on the back and they’re really just making a play. I’m very thankful for those guys and the hard work they put in.”

Pendergrass and the Bears will host Auburn in the season opener Aug. 29 on FOX.