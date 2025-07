Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Martha Nell “Wallace” Baker, 87, of Hughes Springs, passed away on March 26, 2025, in Reno, Nevada. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 20, 2025 at Hughes Springs Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Full obituary/guestbook at www.reeder-davis.com