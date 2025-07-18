Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Mrs. Miller, age 97, was called home to our savior on July 14, 2025.

She was born on February 2, 1928, in Blechhammer, Germany, where she spent her youth. Maria met her husband Arthur A. Miller, who was in the Army stationed there. Maria immigrated to the United States in January 1955. Maria and Arthur were married in Monterey, California, at the Presidio Chapel and spent 57 loving years together.

Maria resided in Longview for 57 years. Maria and Arthur enjoyed traveling and gardening. They attended St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Maria was employed in many positions during her lifetime. Her first job in California was factory work making car seat covers. Maria was a Nurse Aide at Providence Memorial Hospital in El Paso, Texas. There she was quickly promoted to Ward Secretary, then secretary for the Director of Nursing. While living in Longview, she held positions in retail and private home health care.

Maria possessed an extremely grateful spirit and was an uplifting light to all who knew her. Over the years, Maria met and made many lifelong friends in the States and abroad. She cherished each friend and expressed gratitude to those who stayed in contact via phone, visits, and correspondence since the passing of her beloved husband Arthur. Maria gave credit to that continued contact with those special friends for her ability to live a long, active life.

Maria was an active member of the German Heritage Club.

Maria was preceded in death by her husband and best friend Arthur A. Miller. Left to cherish her memory are a niece Ulrike Schwamm [Thomas] of Germany; sister-in-law Gloria Miller of Kansas; niece and nephew Jennifer Jones [Dwight] of Colorado and Jeffrey Miller [Dorothy] of Arkansas.

Services for Maria Miller will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 10:00 AM. A visitation will be on Friday, July 18, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Rader Funeral Home.

Maria expressed that although flowers are beautiful, in lieu of them a donation made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or St. Anthony Catholic Church would be appropriate.