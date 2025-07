Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Kay Hollingsworth Mason, 67, of Longview, passed away on July 12, 2025. A time for visitation will take place at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on July 19, 2025, beginning at 1:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com