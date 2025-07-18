Four from ET earn Rivals 300 status Published 1:40 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Rivals dropped its Rivals300 of the top 300 football prospects for the Class of 2027, and East Texas is well represented.

Palestine Westwood quarterback Kavian Bryant is the No. 40 recruit in the nation, No. 7 in the state of Texas and the No. 1 quarterback in the country. Bryant, who has numerous Division I basketball offers, has football offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, Michigan, Oregon, Florida, Florida State, Wisconsin, SMU, TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee and more.

Tyler High receiver Trey Haralson is the No. 70 recruit in the nation, No. 11 in the state of Texas and the No. 15 receiver in the country. Haralson has offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Michigan State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Purdue, Nebraska, Illinois, SMU, TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee and more.

Gilmer offensive lineman Ismael Camara is the No. 200 recruit in the nation, No. 26 in the state of Texas and the No. 7 inside offensive lineman in the country. Camara has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas, Purdue, Nebraska, SMU, TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee and more.

Tyler High running back Cadarius McMiller is the No. 202 recruit in the nation, No. 27 in the state of Texas and the No. 17 running back in the country. McMiller has offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Michigan State, Florida State, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, SMU, TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Washington, Tennessee and more.

Not making the Rivals300 but still among the top recruits in the country and state for 2027 is Tyler Legacy offensive lineman DeMarrion Johnson (No. 44 in Texas, No. 26 offensive tackle in the country).