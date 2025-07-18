DCTF Preseason High School Polls
Published 1:30 pm Friday, July 18, 2025
DCTF Preseason Polls
CLASS 6A
Southlake Carroll
North Crowley
Duncanville
Austin Westlake
Galena Park North Shore
Austin Vandegrift
Allen
Katy
Lake Travis
DeSoto
Humble Summer Creek
Fort Bend Ridge Point
Humble Atascocita
Euless Trinity
Denton Guyer
Dickinson
Longview
Pearland
The Woodlands
Cibolo Steele
Waxahachie
Prosper
San Antonio Brennan
Bridgeland
Cy Ranch
CLASS 5A
DIVISION I
Aledo
Smithson Valley
Denton Ryan
Highland Park
Frisco Lone Star
LaPorte
Angleton
College Station
Abilene
A&M Consolidated
San Antonio Pieper
Pflugerville Weiss
Midlothian
Richland
Lufkin
Georgetown
Port Arthur Memorial
PSJA North
West Mesquite
CC Veterans Memorial
Frisco Reedy
Amarillo
New Braunfels
Red Oak
Amarillo Tascosa
CLASS 5A
DIVISION II
Richmond Randle
South Oak Cliff
Brenham
Argyle
The Colony
Texas High
Fort Bend Marshall
Huntsville
Port Neches-Groves
Anna
Lovejoy
Corpus Christi Miller
Alamo Heights
Boerne
Liberty Hill
Prosper Walnut Grove
Midlothian Heritage
Bastrop
Melissa
Colleyville Heritage
Victoria West
Gregory-Portland
Lubbock Cooper
Marshall
Mansfield Timberview
CLASS 4A
DIVISION I
Celina
Canyon West Plains
Kilgore
Stephenville
La Vernia
San Antonio Davenport
Frisco Panther Creek
Austin LBJ
Sulphur Springs
Alvarado
Chapel Hill
Bay City
Corpus Christi Calallen
Decatur
Canyon Randall
Springtown
Dallas Kimball
Lindale
Fort Bend Crawford
Huffman Hargrave
Fischer Canyon Lake
El Campo
Lampasas
Aubrey
Needville
CLASS 4A
DIVISION II
Carthage
Pleasant Grove
Waco La Vega
Sealy
Bellville
Sunnyvale
West Orange-Stark
Gilmer
Graham
Silsbee
Wimberley
Cuero
Glen Rose
Midland Greenwood
Hamshire-Fannett
Robinson
Sinton
Athens
Lubbock Estacado
Brookshire Royal
Van
Center
Lago Vista
CLASS 3A
DIVISION I
Columbus
Franklin
Paradise
Jefferson
Edna
Malakoff
Liberty-Eylau
Llano
Hitchcock
Winnsboro
Atlanta
Shallowater
Jim Ned
Palestine Westwood
Goliad
Palmer
Bushland
Yoakum
Grandview
Fairfield
Orange Grove
Crystal City
Peaster
Vernon
Marion
CLASS 3A
DIVISION II
Gunter
Tidehaven
Wall
Lexington
Newton
Woodville
Holliday
Canadian
Daingerfield
Poth
East Bernard
Blanco
De Kalb
Troup
Jacksboro
Van Vleck
Grand Saline
Idalou
Tolar
Wichita Falls City View
Slaton
Arp
Bells
Blue Ridge
Rice Consolidated
CLASS 2A
DIVISION I
Refugio
Ganado
Waskom
Garrison
Stamford
Panhandle
Marlin
Honey Grove
Post
Joaquin
DeLeon
Mason
Hamilton
Axtell
Wolfe City
Mildred
Centerville
Weimar
Hawley
Shelbyville
Cisco
Frankston
Tioga
Sunray
Cooper
CLASS 2A
DIVISION II
Muenster
Shiner
Bremond
Albany
Gruver
Wink
Collinsville
Windthorst
Lovelady
Ropes
Grapeland
Junction
Stratford
Falls City
Mart
Mount Enterprise
Goldthwaite
Granger
Lindsey
Wellington
Iraan
Bracketville
Overton
Wheeler
Burton
CLASS A
DIVISION I
Gordon
Whiteface
Water Valley
May
Aquilla
Union Hill
Abbott
Avalon
Borden County
Newcastle
CLASS A
DIVISION II
Jayton
Klondike
Richland Springs
Oglesby
Cherokee
Strawn
Iredell
Oakwood
Benjamin
Motley County