Bison pull away from TimberHogs, 10-1 Published 1:42 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

WHITE OAK – Tom Chessell and Brandon Dickinson combined for three home runs and seven RBI, and the Abilene Flying Bison rolled to a 10-1 win over the Piney Woods TimberHogs on Thursday in Mid-America League action at City Park.

The Flying Bison moved to 30-13 with the win and trail league-leading Joplin by two games in the standings. Piney Woods falls to 12-31, last in the Mid-America League and two games behind Texarkana.

The TimberHogs will open a three-game set with Texarkana on Friday, facing the Rhinos at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:05 p.m. on Sunday.

After a home game against Sherman on Tuesday (7 p.m.), the TimberHogs will play three games in Sherman, three in Texarkana and two in Abilene before returning home to host Texarkana on July 31.

In Thursday’s game, Chessell homered twice, singled and drove in four runs and Dickinson added a home run, single and three RBI for Abilene.

Riley Hood doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Cooper Schneider doubled.

Emir Encalada (4-3) earned the pitching win, striking out fiv, walking five and surrendering one earned run on four hits in five innings.

The Bison led 2-0 after one inning, adding one in the fourth and three in the sixth before putting things away with a four-run seventh.

Jared Henchek singled and drove in the only run for Piney Woods. Alexander Everett tripled, and C.J. Cepicky doubled for the TimberHogs, and Kahle Good, Drake Lee and Charles Chenail all singled.

Grayson Dean (0-3) shouldered the pitching loss. He struck out two and issued no walks while giving up two earned runs on four hits in four innings.