Big 12 rosters full of ET talent Published 1:24 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

FRISCO — Big 12’s football rosters are filled with East Texas talent.

There are 31 Big 12 players with East Texas ties.

At Big 12 Media Days July 8 and 9 at the Ford Center, some big 12 players gave some comments on their East Texas teammates.

TRAVIS JACKSON

A four-star recruit out of Tyler Legacy High School in the Class of 2024, Jackson is entering his second season at TCU.

Jackson, a defensive lineman, was able to get on the field as a freshman, appearing in 13 games for the Horned Frogs. He made 20 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

“Last year, he played pretty early,” TCU linebacker Devean Deal said. “I don’t know if he expected that, but he did a great job in his role. He’s just been developing. Playing as a freshman, there’s a lot of stuff to deal with. I’m excited for Trav as he gets better and matures as a player.”

“I look for him to continue to do the same thing,” TCU linebacker Namdi Obiazor said. “I would say just to continue to grow into his body. The kid is still kind of a little bit lighter on the D-line side, but he’s young, so he’s still got time to grow into his body.”

GEKYLE BAKER

Baker was a four-star receiver out of Brownsboro in the Class of 2024.

He didn’t see any game action in his first year with the Horned Frogs, but could find the field as a redshirt freshman.

“I think Gekyle is growing as a player,” TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister said. “He’s getting better. He came in at like 6-3, 160, and that’s just a skinny guy. At the end of the day, only a few players have played receiver at 170, Devonta Smith, and that’s the only person you’ve heard of. At the end of the day, he’s getting better, he’s putting on weight, he’s getting faster and he’s getting the playbook down.

“Gekyle, it’s really just the little things. He’s a great player. Ball in the air, he’s going to go get it. But with Gekyle, it’s really just the small things, getting in the playbook and putting weight on. Those are the two things I think he needs to focus on the most. But when it comes to playing football, it’s natural to Gekyle.”

CALEB MEDFORD

A three-star recruit out of Henderson in the Class of 2020 Medford originally went to TCU.

In two years at TCU, the receiver played in six games but didn’t have a reception. Medford transferred to New Mexico.

In his first season with the Lobos, Medford played in 12 games and made 30 receptions for 551 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, Medford played in 11 games and made 18 grabs for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, Medford is back in the Big 12 at Kansas State.

“Caleb, that’s my guy,” Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson said. “The chemistry in the receiver room is so well right now. We spend time in the facility. We spend time with each other outside of the facility. It only helps. I’m super excited for C-Med this year. Being able to connect with him during spring ball with routes on air and stuff like that, I’m super excited for him, just being a vet. He has a lot of college football snaps under his belt, so I’m excited to be able to line up with him this year.”

MONTANA WARREN

Warren played at Elysian Fields, Marshall and Henderson during his high school career. After originally committing to TCU, Warren — a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023 — ended up at Arizona State.

The defensive back appeared in one game in 2023 with the Sun Devils, making one tackle. Warren appeared in 14 games last season and made seven tackles, and he had a 46-yard punt return for a touchdown.

“Everybody knows that’s my little brother,” Arizona State defensive back Xavion Alford said. “Everybody knows I kind of took him under my wing when he got there. But just to see where he was when he first got there to now, I’m excited to see him go out and make some plays and help us win this year. He’s getting better every day.”

BUCK BUCHANAN

Buchanan was the No. 11-ranked kicker in the country out of Marshall in the Class of 2022.

Buchanan went to Louisiana Tech and played for the Bulldogs for three seasons. He made 20 field goals and 31 extra points. He had 183 kickoffs for an average of 63.4 yards with 135 touchbacks. His longest made field goal was 57 yards. He also carried the ball one time for seven yards and he made three tackles with a forced fumble.

Buchanan transferred to Colorado in the offseason.

“We’re working on the same rack, and we’re always lifting against each other,” Colorado kicker Alejandro Mata said. “We’re always competing against each other. Honestly, he’s just a great guy. He’s very cool and very chill. He’s the type of guy you want in your locker room to compete against.”

JUDEA MILON

Milon, an offensive tackle, played at Tyler Junior College. He originally committed to Memphis before ultimately ending up at Cincinnati.

Milon didn’t play in any games in 2023 and missed the 2024 season due to injury.

“I think he will be good for us,” Cincinnati offensive lineman Gavin Gerhardt said. “He’s matured a lot. I think that was a big thing for him was to mature. He was a younger guy who came from JUCO. He’ll fit in. He will play a decent amount this year. He’s made a lot of strides. He got a little banged up last year trying to trust his foot. He was struggling with that. He didn’t want to put any weight on it or anything, but he will be big for us this year.”