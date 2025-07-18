Published 1:54 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

THURSDAY THROW DOWN: The team of Craig Collins and Brody Collier weighed in at 16 pounds, 14 ounces to earn top honors and the side pot at the Thursday Throw Down held at Martin Creek.

The brother/sister team of Kevin Jackson and Gloria (Lil Mama) Shefield placed second and had the big bass of 5-12.

This was the final contest of the season.

DRAWN HUNT: AUSTIN – Hunters now have new opportunities and scenery to experience this fall through Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) drawn hunt permits program.

Through this program, hunters are issued permits for drawn hunts on both public and private lands throughout Texas. Applications are now being accepted for a shot at nearly 9,600 permits in more than 60 high-quality hunt categories.

Hunts for white-tailed and mule deer, pronghorn, turkey, alligator and dove, plus guided packages for exotic species and bighorn sheep are a few types of hunts available through the Texas public drawn hunt system. Last year, more than 300,000 applications were submitted to TPWD.

Application deadlines are the 1st and 15th of each month between Aug. 1 and Nov. 1.

Application fees range from free to $3 to $10, depending on the hunt category. If selected, adult hunters may need to pay a special permit fee of $80 for regular hunts or $130 for extended hunts. Categories such as youth-only hunts and specified others do not require application or permit fees. Permits are open to residents and non-resident hunters alike.

To apply for e-Postcard hunts and U.S. Forest Service antlerless deer permits, applicants must have a current Annual Public Hunt Permit (APH). APH permits go on sale annually on Aug. 15.

For more information or to start the application process, visit TPWD Drawn Hunts. For questions, contact hunt@tpwd.texas.gov or call (512) 389-4505 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday- Friday.