2-minute drill Published 1:19 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

PROSPECT CAMP: Southwestern Christian College will hold an East Texas Prospect Camp for basketball from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on July 26 at the Hallsville High School gymnasium.

Registration fee is $60.

For information: dustin.white@swcc.edu

UIL VOLLEYBALL: The University Interscholastic League announced new neutral site locations for the volleyball state semifinals on Tuesday.

In Class 6A Division I and II, Region I and II games will be at Wiley G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, while Region III and IV will be at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

In Class 5A Division I and II, Region I and II will be at the new Rock Hill High School in Prosper, while Region III and IV will be at Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy.

In Class 4A Division I and II, Region I and II will be at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth. For Region III and IV, games will take place at Littleton Gymnasium- Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio.

In Class 3A Division I and II, Region I and II will take place at Legacy High School in Wichita Falls. A&M Consolidated High School will host Region III and IV games.

In Class 2A Division I and II, Region I and II games will be at Azle High School. The Region III and IV sites have not been announced yet.

In Class 1A Division I and II, Region I and II will be at Midlothian High School, while Region III and IV are at Athens High School.

ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: Remaining tournaments for the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour are Monday, July 21 at Wood Hollow Golf Club in Longview (adult/youth), Monday, July 28 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (end of summer skills challenge) and Monday, Aug. 4 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview (Tournament of Champions).

To qualify for the Tournament of Champions, players must play in three or more tournaments or earn a medal in at least one tournament.

All events will have an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

For information: Visit the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour’s Facebook page or email: atgcgolf@gmail.com.

KC SOFTBALL: The Kilgore College Rangers will hold a tryout combine from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 24 at The Ballpark at KC Commons.

The event is open to softball players graduating between 2026-2031. Cost is $80, payable on the day of the camp.

Prospects should bring a golf, helmet, bat, turf shoes, cleats, tennis shoes, water bottle and appropriate softball attire.

For information: awilliams1@kilgore.edu or (903) 983-8178.

KLB TOURNAMENT: The 2025 Golf Tournament fundraiser to benefit Keep Longview Beautiful is set for Monday, Sept. 8 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The event is a 4-player scramble ($700 per team) with a noon warm-up (lunch provided) and a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third in two flights.

For information: klb@longviewtexas.gov, keeplongviewbeautiful.org or (903) 212-4552).

KC HALL OF FAME: Kilgore College will recognize former athletes, coaches and contributors during its annual Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, set for Oct. 4-5.

The weekend will begin with the Hall of Fame Induction Brunch at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4. The location of the brunch will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the brunch are $35 per person.

Both the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees and members of the 1966 football team in attendance will be recognized during halftime of the Hall of Fame football game, scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.

For more information, contact Destiny Foster at (903) 988-7537 or dfoster@kilgore.edu.

To download a registration form for the brunch or related events, visit www.kcrangernation.com.

Proceeds from the Hall of Fame events will benefit KC student-athletes.

KC Hall of Fame inductees for 2025:

Men’s basketball player: Bernard Barrow (1997-1999)

Women’s basketball player: Jade Thurmon (2016-2018)

Softball player: Heather Bunn (2013-2014)

Football: 1982 Team

Spirit of Excellence award: Dave Wilson

Contributor: Chris Craddock