TimberHogs fall twice to Bison Published 12:01 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

WHITE OAK – The Abilene Flying Bison swept a pair of games from the Piney Woods TimberHogs on Wednesday in Mid-America League action at City Park, earning 15-4 and 5-4 wins.

Abilene improves to 29-13 with the two wins and now trails league-leading Joplin by two games. The TimberHogs are last in the Mid-America League with a 12-30 record, two games behind Texarkana.

After hosting Abilene in a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday, the TimberHogs will visit Texarkana for three games this weekend – playing at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The TimberHogs will then return home for one game against the Sherman Shadowcats at 7 p.m. on Tuesday before hitting the road to play eight games before finally returning home on July 31 to host Texarkana.

GAME 1

Hahir Ramirez homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs to lead the way for Abilene in a 15-4 win.

The Bison trailed 3-2 before scoring twice in the third, three times in the fourth and adding four-run frames in the sixth and seventh innings.

Riley Hood homered, doubled twice and also drove in four runs for Abilene. Tom Chessell added two doubles and a single. Cooper Schneider singled twice and drove in a run. Preston Newberry collected four hits, and Anthony Martinez and Matthew Tellez both singled and drove in runs.

The Bison finished with 18 hits.

Morgan Garrett (1-0) got the pitching win, striking out four, walking one and allowing four earned runs on five hits in four innings.

Drake Lee singled twice and drove in two runs in the loss for Piney Woods. Jared Henchek and Jaxson Edwards both singled and drove in runs, and C.J. Cepicky and Austin O’Malley added singles.

Andrew Grooters took the pitching loss for the ‘Hogs.

GAME 2

Abilene was the home team in the nightcap, and the Bison walked off with a 5-4 victory when Seth Sloan tripled to drive in Tellez in the bottom of the sixth.

Hayden Ramage and Sloan both tripled, and Brandon Dickinson and Tellez doubled for the Bison. Cooper Schneider had two hits and two RBI, and Ramage drove in two runs.

Jacob Gilbert (1-0) went one inning on the hill for Abilene and got the win. He struck out one and allowed no runs on one hit.

Cepicky, Henchek and O’Malley all doubled in the loss for Piney Woods. Drake Lee and Henchek drove in runs.

Matt Huey went 5.1 innings on the mound for the ‘Hogs and took the loss. He struck out four, walked five and surrendered five earned runs on seven hits.