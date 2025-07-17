Tatum’s Fite set for big season with Devils Published 11:51 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Brandon Ogden

Tyler Morning Telegraph

FRISCO — C.J. Fite stood inside the Ford Center on July 8 as one of six players representing the Arizona State Sun Devils at Big 12 Media Days.

“It’s a blessing, for sure,” Fite said. “Just to be in this position, God has blessed us with a huge opportunity. I’m just glad to be here, glad to be able to share it with my guys, share it with my family and everybody here. Just trying to take it in and appreciate it and not take it for granted.”

It is nearly three years since the former Tatum High School standout committed to Arizona State over Oregon State and UTSA.

Fite announced his commitment on July 31, 2022. But when Arizona State fired then head coach Herm Edwards early in the season, Fite didn’t know what his future would hold.

Fite decommitted from Arizona State in November 2022. But just two weeks after decommitting, Fite committed to Arizona State again on Dec. 12, 2022, and then signed on Dec. 21, 2022, to play for new Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham.

“I was originally committed here to Arizona State, and it was the old staff,” Fite said. “The old staff left and I decommitted. And then I committed back when the new staff came. Coach (Vince) Amey and Coach (Brian) Ward called me on the phone, and then Coach Amey came to my school like two days later.

“One of my biggest things was wanting to be appreciated and wanting to be wanted. Just to have that showed that this is the place to be. It was one of the signs from God that he was telling me that this was the choice. It’s been a blessing, for sure.”

At Tatum, Fite finished the 2022 season with 44 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and four quarterback pressures after recording 58 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, a forced fumble and an interception return for a touchdown as a junior in 2021 and 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, three quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery as a sophomore in 2020.

In his first season at Arizona State, Fite played in 11 games and made five starts, recording 15 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery as the Sun Devils finished 3-9 in their final season in the Pac-12.

Arizona State joined the Big 12 before the 2024 season and was picked to finish last out of 16 teams. Instead, the Sun Devils went 11-3, won the Big 12 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, falling to Texas 39-31 in double overtime.

“You kind of still have it in the back of your mind, but we try to wipe all of that clean,” Fite said. “We want to start with a clean slate. This year is totally different. Teams change. We had games last year that were close. We snuck on a lot of people last year. Now, we have a target on our back.”

Fite, listed at 6-2 and 310 pounds, started all 14 games last year as a sophomore. He recorded 30 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Fite is one of two East Texans on the defensive line for the Sun Devils as he’s joined by Texas High’s Clayton Smith.

“It’s been great,” Fite said. “It’s cool just having somebody to be able to connect with. You can go talk to Clayton about things that not everybody can relate to.”

“They bring that East Texas physicality, baby,” Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham said. “C.J is the strongest guy in our football program. He’s on the last rack and everybody builds the tunnels, and he goes to squat.”

Another East Texan that plays on the Arizona State defense is defensive back Montana Warren, who played at Elysian Fields, Marshall and Henderson in high school. Fite and Warren were previously roommates.

Fite’s brother, Trey Fite, is a linebacker for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

“It’s really hard for us to keep up with each other obviously with the games and how it’s going,” C.J. Fite said. “I remember when they played in their bowl game, I was walking through the facility and it was on the TV. And right when I walked up, I was standing in front of the TV, and my brother made a play. There were some people sitting behind me, and they said, ‘there’s another Fite?’ And I said, ‘yeah, it’s my brother.’ Just to see that, it was beautiful to see.”

“We have a pretty strong foundational family support,” said Drenon Fite, C.J. and Trey’s father. “We kind of divide and conquer. We have a group that goes to Louisiana, and we’ve got a group that goes to Phoenix. The word is someone will be at your home games, and a lot of times, there are games that are on the road that we will attend. We try to be there. We’ve been there since day one, and nothing is going to change that. We’re going to continue to be there and support.”

Drenon Fite, along with some other family members, were able to come to Big 12 Media Days.

“It’s definitely a great experience,” Drenon said. “I think to allow the parents to come and be a part of this, I think it gives a closure with each other.

“Coming from East Texas, we’re from a small town, so being able to come represent at such a big stage, I think it speaks volumes of where we come from and where we’re trying to go. I think it’s a great experience for not only him, but the family and for all the players and coaches involved. It’s just a grand event.”

While the official preseason AP Top 25 has not been released, Arizona State is expected to be ranked in the top 20 entering the season. The Sun Devils will host Northern Arizona in the season opener on Aug. 30 before traveling to Mississippi State on Sept. 6. Arizona State’s lone trip to Texas this year is Sept. 20 when the Sun Devils take on Baylor in Waco.