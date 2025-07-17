Pop-Up Art Exhibition & Sale in Longview to showcase East Texas creativity Published 5:15 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Mixed-media artist Linka Behn presents her work and solicits feedback in August 2024 during the East Texas Artists Forum’s monthly meeting at the Longview Community Center. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal File Photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Steve “Ziggy” Korevec and other East Texas Artists Forum members visit and look over the work of other artists in August 2024 during the group’s monthly meeting at the Longview Community Center. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal File Photo)

The East Texas Artists Forum, in partnership with Arts!Longview, will present a Pop-Up Art Exhibition & Sale from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St.

The free event invites art lovers, collectors and community members to experience “a vibrant evening of creativity and culture — celebrating the diverse talents of East Texas artists,” Arts!Longview said in a statement.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view and purchase original artwork, connect with local artists and participate in raffles for art pieces.

Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be available at no charge.

“Whether you’re an artist, an enthusiast, or simply curious, this event offers something inspiring for everyone,” said Geff Grimes, event organizer.

Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos said the organization is proud to partner with the artists forum for the event, which will feature the works of 20 artists.

“We’re always interested in partnerships that allow us to help create opportunities for both established and emerging artists in our community,” she said. “The East Texas Artists Forum is a phenomenal group that brings artists together to share and learn from each other, and we are excited to host some of these incredible creatives for this special pop-up exhibition and sale.”

In addition, the East Texas Artists Forum teams with Arts!Longview to host its monthly meetings at the Longview Community Center. The group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

The East Texas Artists Forum is a group for creatives “to explore, connect, and grow across all artistic disciplines,” according to Arts!Longview. It includes painters, photographers, sculptors, writers and more — “united by a belief in the power of creative expression.”

Steve “Ziggy” Korevec, an original member of the East Texas Artists Forum, said previously that the group was initiated by artist Bruce Mauldin, who was working at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts while on sabbatical from his career in Houston.

“Bruce had come up, and he started the group to bring local artists into the museum. We would share our work and he would critique it — after he left, we just kept it going,” Korevec said.

Water color artist Joe Mraz previously said the group started with about a dozen members, mostly painters.

“It eventually evolved into not just painters but potters and jewelers — and now we’ve even opened it up to writers and poets,” he said. “So it’s open to all the arts.”